NBC cans NYC disaster mini-series

Dick Wolf and NBC have opted to pull the plug on their planned Law & Order mini-series entitled Terror.

The mini-series was based around a fictionalized biological terrorist attack in New York City and all three casts of NBC's Law & Order series were to be involved.

In a joint statement, NBC, Studios USA and Wolf said, "In light of the horrifying events that have unfolded over the past week, our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and colleagues of everyone touched by this tragedy."

- Joe Schlosser