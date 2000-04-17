NBC buys PowerVu for backup

NBC has purchased a Scientific-Atlanta PowerVu Plus digital video compression system to deliver four channels of time-zone-aligned backup broadcasts to its 212 U.S. network affiliates.

The C-band digital signals will be used as the primary backup for NBC's Ku-band programming feeds, allowing affiliates to stay on the air with network programming in the event of a loss of NBC's analog signal due to severe weather conditions or satellite failure. NBC has also bought a PowerVu IP data broadcast system to transfer Internet Protocol data files alongside the video broadcasts.