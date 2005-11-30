NBC Bulks Up With Loser

The finale of NBC’s slim-down reality show, The Biggest Loser, helped the network lock up a Tuesday night prime time win.

NBC averaged a 6.6 rating/16 share in the coveted adults 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen fast national data. (Since fast nationals are based on time-period estimates, results may change when final ratings are available.)

The two-hour Biggest Loser special scored a 6.7/16 from 8-10 p.m., topping a couple of Tuesday favorites. CBS’s NCIS (4.1/12) during the 8 o’clock hour and Fox’s House (5.6/13) from 9-10 p.m.

NBC also won at 10-11 p.m. with Law & Order: SVU (6.5/17), easily beating Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People of 2005 (4.1/10) on ABC and a repeat of Criminal Minds (2.8/7) on CBS.

Bolstered by House, Fox was the No. 2 network on Tuesday night, averaging a 4.3/11 in prime time.

CBS was third, at 3.5/9. In addition to NCIS and Criminal Minds, CBS aired The Amazing Race from 9-10 p.m., posting a 3.4/8.

ABC averaged 3.4/8 with According to Jim (2.7/7) and Rodney (2.8/7) during the 8 p.m. hour and Commander in Chief (3.5/8) from 9-10 p.m.

UPN posted a 1.3/3 on the night. It aired a repeat of America’s Next Top Model (1.2/3) from 8-9 p.m. and a WWE Smackdown special (1.3/3) from 9-10.

The WB finished last, at 1.2/3. It ran the movie Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (1.2/3) from 8-10 p.m.