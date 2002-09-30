NBC brings circus to primetime
Tom Cavanagh, star of NBC's Ed, will host the network's Extreme
Variety, a one-hour variety showcase in Las Vegas of circuslike acts, such
as sword-swallowers, contortionists and light-bulb eaters.
The program will be broadcast Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m., in lieu of
Cavanaugh's regular program, said Jeff Gaspin, executive vice president of
alternative series and specials for NBC.
The special is being produced by NBC Studios with Paul Buccieri executive-producing and Glenn Weiss directing.
