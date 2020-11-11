NBC Brings Back 'Chicago' Shows Nov. 11

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead and Tehmina Sunny as Dr. Sabeena Virani in NBC's 'Chicago Med'

NBC returns Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Nov. 11. Dick Wolf executive produces each of the three.

It is season six of Chicago Med, which airs 8 p.m. ET. NBC calls it "an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together."

Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto and Oliver Platt are in the cast.

It is season nine of Chicago Fire, airing at 9 p.m. ET. NBC calls the drama “an edge-of-your-seat look at the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions. The firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their incredible city.”

The cast includes Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney and Eamonn Walker.

Chicago P.D. starts season eight. Airing 10 p.m. ET, NBC calls it "a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit, combating the city’s most heinous offenses--organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond."

Jason Beghe and Jesse Lee Soffer are in the cast.

Universal Television produces all three dramas.