NBC to Air ‘The Grinch Musical’ Dec. 9

NBC will air the two-hour special Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Dec. 9. The stage production happens at the Troubadour Theatre in London. Matthew Morrison, who played glee club director Will on Glee, will play the Grinch.

Dr. Seuss published How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in 1957, about the reclusive Grinch, who swipes Christmas from the people of Who-ville, only to see the Whos keep on celebrating after their gifts, decorations and last can of Who-hash were pilfered. Tim Mason wrote the book and lyrics for The Grinch Musical and Mel Marvin wrote the music.

“Dr. Seuss is an indelible part of all of our lives and we’re thrilled to bring a stage production of The Grinch Musical! to our audience,” said Doug Vaughan, executive VP, special programs, NBC Entertainment. “This is a perfect addition to our annual holiday program traditions and a telecast the entire family will enjoy.”

Additional cast includes Denis O’Hare, Booboo Stewart and Amelia Minto. Julia Knowles directs the TV production.

"In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers’ homes this December,” Morrison said. “My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way.”

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical is presented in association with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Running Subway, produced by Penny Lane Entertainment Television and Simon Friend Entertainment. Lee Connolly, Simon Friend, Joshua Rosenblum and James Sanna are executive producers.