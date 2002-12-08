NBC: Bravo for originals

NBC closed late last week on its $1.25 billion deal to acquire cable

network Bravo.

The parties struck a deal just over one month ago, and now, NBC executive vice

president Jeff Gaspin will go to work developing new shows for the network's

latest acquisition.

Among other things, Gaspin said, he wants to produce original movies for the

channel, as well as reality shows and documentaries.

He added that he wants to create companion programming for NBC specials like

the Golden Globe Awards and NBC reality shows.