NBC, Bravo acquire Chicago
NBC and its cable network, Bravo, said Monday that they secured the exclusive broadcast and basic-cable rights to Oscar-winning best picture Chicago.
The jailhouse musical will air on NBC in November 2005 and debut on Bravo
that same year.
Although the deal was completed last week, NBC and Miramax Films, Chicago's
producer, waited to see how the movie would fare at the Oscars before making
their announcement.
"There was never any doubt what the best picture of the year was," NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said. "And there was never any doubt we wanted
this film. We don't buy many theatrical movies anymore. But this one we had to
have. It's a perfect fit for both NBC and Bravo."
"Miramax and NBC represent the respective industry leaders in quality
productions," said Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of Miramax Films. "We are
certain that they know how to promote Chicago in order to obtain the
maximum viewing audience."
