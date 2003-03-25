NBC, Bravo acquire Chicago

NBC and its cable network, Bravo, said Monday that they secured the exclusive broadcast and basic-cable rights to Oscar-winning best picture Chicago.

The jailhouse musical will air on NBC in November 2005 and debut on Bravo

that same year.

Although the deal was completed last week, NBC and Miramax Films, Chicago's

producer, waited to see how the movie would fare at the Oscars before making

their announcement.

"There was never any doubt what the best picture of the year was," NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said. "And there was never any doubt we wanted

this film. We don't buy many theatrical movies anymore. But this one we had to

have. It's a perfect fit for both NBC and Bravo."

"Miramax and NBC represent the respective industry leaders in quality

productions," said Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of Miramax Films. "We are

certain that they know how to promote Chicago in order to obtain the

maximum viewing audience."