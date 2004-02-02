NBC Bets on Vegas, American Dreams; ABC Dumps Sisco

NBC has picked up Las Vegas and American Dreams for next season, giving both shows full 22-episode orders.

Las Vegas, which airs Mondays at 9 p.m., was NBC’s most successful rookie show this season, doing well against Everybody Loves Raymond and Two and a Half Men on CBS. American Dreams, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m., is going into its third season.

Las Vegas averages a strong 4.6 rating/11 share in adults 18-49. American Dreams is less of a ratings player, averaging a 3.2/8.

Conversely, ABC has decided to let go of Karen Sisco, even though network executives assured TV critics at winter press tour earlier this month that they would bring the show back for another try. The show struggled against NBC juggernaut Law & Order, even though critics liked it.