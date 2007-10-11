NBC Benching Bee, Trimming Biggest Loser for Larry Craig Special

NBC

will bench The Singing Beeand cut The Biggest Loserfrom 90 minutes to one hour next Tuesday to make way for a one-hour special in which

Matt Lauer

will interview Sen.

Larry Craig

(R-Idaho).

The interview airs one week after Singing Bee (2.1 rating) and Loser (2.7) both turned in series-low ratings for non-specials in the adult 18-49 demo, according to live-plus-same-day numbers.

Biggest Loser, however, did grow 35% from its first 30 minutes to the last 30 minutes and built 29% on the Bee lead-in.

According to NBC News, Tuesday will be the first network television interview the senator has done since he pled guilty following the incident in the Minneapolis airport bathroom.

The interview, which also will include Craig’s wife, Suzanne, will air under the Matt Lauer Reports banner at 8 p.m. (EST). Coverage of the interview will also be featured on Lauer’s Today show, as well as on MSNBC.