NBC, Baskin-Robbins scoop out deal
By Susan Hornik
NBC has entered into a sweet deal with Baskin-Robbins Inc. to promote the
network's upcoming fall season.
Featuring its "must-taste" lineup in stores from Sept. 3 through Oct. 27, the chain
of ice-cream specialty stores will introduce a myriad of new flavors.
As part of the new promotional relationship, Baskin-Robbins will launch the
Fear Factor sundae, along with four ice-cream flavors that tie in with
NBC shows: Will & Grace's Rocky Road of Romance; the
Ed-inspired Stuckey Bowled-Over Brownie; Pralines 'n American
Dreams, based on the new fall drama; and Good Morning Miami
Mint, after the new comedy.
