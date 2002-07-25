NBC, Baskin-Robbins scoop out deal

NBC has entered into a sweet deal with Baskin-Robbins Inc. to promote the

network's upcoming fall season.

Featuring its "must-taste" lineup in stores from Sept. 3 through Oct. 27, the chain

of ice-cream specialty stores will introduce a myriad of new flavors.

As part of the new promotional relationship, Baskin-Robbins will launch the

Fear Factor sundae, along with four ice-cream flavors that tie in with

NBC shows: Will & Grace's Rocky Road of Romance; the

Ed-inspired Stuckey Bowled-Over Brownie; Pralines 'n American

Dreams, based on the new fall drama; and Good Morning Miami

Mint, after the new comedy.