NBC bags Wednesday

NBC slayed `em Wednesday night with its powerful drama lineup, anchored by

The West Wing. It won across most of the key ratings categories for

the night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings. ABC

was second in most categories and first among adults 18 through 34, largely

driven by The Bachelor 2.

NBC kept building throughout the night, starting with the premiere of

Ed at 8 p.m., which was the weakest of the network's three dramas but a

solid competitor in its time period. Indeed, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., ABC, NBC and CBS

all tied in household share with My Wife & Kids/George Lopez,

Ed and 60 Minutes II, respectively. But the ABC sitcoms easily won

the key adult demos, had a slight household ratings edge and had the largest

average audience with about 2 million viewers to spare over the course of the

hour. Ed, however, was a solid second in the demo competition.

At 9 p.m., West Wing took flight and boosted NBC's total audience by

more than 5 million viewers, easily winning the circulation battle, but it ran into

serious competition from The Bachelor on ABC in the key demo

contests. Bachelor was tops among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34,

while West Wing won adults 25 through 54. Wing was second in the

adult demos where ABC was first. CBS, with Amazing Race was third, ahead

of Major League Baseball playoff competition on Fox.

Indeed, with strong regular programming from the other networks, Fox didn't

manage to win any of the key male demos outright -- it tied for first with men

18 through 34 and was second with men 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 behind

NBC.

At 10 p.m., Law & Order walloped the two new medical shows on ABC

(MDs) and CBS (Presidio Med), as well the baseball playoff, in

all of the key ratings categories. The medical shows were fairly competitive with

each other, with ABC's show having just a slight edge in the key adult demos. But

both shows were well behind both Law & Order and somewhat behind

baseball.

For the night, the fast affiliate household ratings: NBC 10.4/17, ABC

6.9/17, Fox 6.5/11 and CBS 5.9/10.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 5.4/14, ABC 4.8/13, Fox 3.4/9 and CBS 3.1/8.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 6.6/16, ABC 4.9/13, Fox 3.9/9 and CBS 3.4/8.

Adults 18 through 34: ABC 4.9/15, NBC 4.3/13, Fox 2.8/8 and CBS 2.3/7.

Meanwhile, in webletville, UPN won the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. battle with

Enterprise, which beat The WB Television Network's Dawson's Creek in

households in the Nielsen metered markets (5.4/8 versus 4.4/7).

But the tide turned at 9 p.m. when The WB debuted Birds of Prey and

averaged a 6.4/9, almost double the 3.3/5 average for UPN's Twilight

Zone.

For the night The WB averaged 5.4/8 in the metered markets, while UPN did a

4.3/6.