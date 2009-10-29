NBC Axes 'Trauma'

NBC has lost a patient in "Trauma."

Medical series has been cancelled by the Peacock and production will be halted after its 13-episode order has been completed.

It's not yet been determined how or when the unaired episodes will be shown.

Universal Media Studios show from Peter Berg's Film 44 shingle was supposedly the most expensive show on the Peacock's fall lineup. The network was put in a tough spot earlier in the year when "Parenthood" had to be pushed back to 2010 when co-star Maura Tierney was ill.

The move forced the net to put two medical series on the air: "Trauma" and "Mercy." The latter has already been given a full-season order.

