NBC Arrests Run of Biteless Barker

Andy Barker, PI has solved his last case.

NBC Monday yanked the midseason critical darling about a CPA-turned-private eye from this Thursday’s schedule.

The network will move utility hitter Scrubs into the 9:30 p.m. Thursday slot a week early. It will burn off the final two episodes of the comedy from Conan O’Brien, starring his former sidekick Andy Richter, Satruday at 8-9 p.m.

Barker had been losing ratings momentum over its four outings.