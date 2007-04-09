NBC Arrests Run of Biteless Barker
By Jim Benson
Andy Barker, PI has solved his last case.
NBC Monday yanked the midseason critical darling about a CPA-turned-private eye from this Thursday’s schedule.
The network will move utility hitter Scrubs into the 9:30 p.m. Thursday slot a week early. It will burn off the final two episodes of the comedy from Conan O’Brien, starring his former sidekick Andy Richter, Satruday at 8-9 p.m.
Barker had been losing ratings momentum over its four outings.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.