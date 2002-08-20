NBC arrests Friday
On Friday, two repeats in the Law & Order franchise keyed NBC's
victory for the night, as Special Victims Unit at 9 p.m. pulled a 5.7/11
and Criminal Intent built on the lead at 10 p.m., landing a 7.4/14,
according to Nielsen Media Research ratings.
CBS took the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot with 48 Hours nabbing a 5.3/11,
outpacing Datelines's 4.7/10. ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos
and 20/20 were third in their slots, while back-to-back repeats of
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (3.3/6) trailed.
A National Football League exhibition game on Fox grabbed a 3.8/7.
For the night in households, it was NBC 5.9 rating/11 share, CBS 5.4/10,
ABC 4.1/8 and Fox 3.8/7.
In adults 18 through 49, it was CBS 2.9/10, NBC 2.6/9, Fox 2.6/9 and ABC
2.1/7. The key for NBC was the 50-plus demo (usually CBS' high card), in which it
scored a 13 share for the night.
CBS managed to hold even or beat NBC in every other category for the
night.
