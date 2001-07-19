NBC apologizes for racial slur

NBC said that a racial epithet used by a comedian on a recent Late Night with Conan O'Brien should have been excised from the show.

NBC acknowledged the error on Wednesday after an Asian-American watchdog group complained. The joke ''was clearly inappropriate and the fact that it was not edited by our standards and practices department was a mistake,'' the network said in a statement Wednesday. ''We have reviewed our procedures to ensure such an incident does not reoccur and we will edit the joke out of any future repeats of the show.''

While bantering with host O'Brien on the show July 11, comedian Sarah Silverman used an epithet for people of Chinese descent.

''My friend is like, 'Why don't you write something inappropriate on the form like, ''I hate chinks,''''' Silverman said. But she didn't want to be thought a racist, she said, so ''I just filled out the form and I wrote 'I love chinks' -- and who doesn't?''.

Guy Aoki, president of the Media Action Network for Asian Americans, reportedly called the network's statement ''a nice start'' but inadequate. The group wants O'Brien and Silverman to apologize as well. - Richard Tedesco