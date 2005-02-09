NBC, AOL, Discovery Seek Greatest American

NBC, Discovery Communications Inc. and America Online Inc. are getting together to find their own version of an American idol.

Today Show co-host Matt Lauer will host Discovery’s upcoming summer series Greatest American, a seven-hour prime time program in which viewers will vote for the the person they think best embodies American ideals.

The Today show will team with Discovery to air programming related to the series.

Viewers can log on to AOL to nominate candidates through Feb. 16. The top 100 nominees will be profiled in Discovery’s four-part on-air series this summer. After each episode, viewers can vote again via phone, text message or web to narrow the field.

