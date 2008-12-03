NBC Announces Midseason Schedule

NBC Wednesday announced its midseason schedule which includes several series premieres, specials and Super Bowl XLIII.



Hit comedy The Office will air an hour-long special episode in the premium spot directly following the Super Bowl Feb. 1. All series and movie events will be given a promotional boost during the Super Bowl, the network says.



"February and March are going to be exciting months on NBC and the Super Bowl is just the beginning," said Ben Silverman, Co-Chairman, NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios. "The biggest event on television will provide the perfect promotional platform as we launch some of the most eagerly anticipated new and returning shows on any schedule."



New drama Kings will premiere March 19 with a two-hour event, and the two-hour Celebrity Apprentice premiere airs March 1. Chuck makes a big return with a special 3-D episode Feb. 2.



The two-hour series finale of ER has been scheduled for Thursday, March 12 from 9-11 p.m..



In addition, on Feb 2., Medium returns for a new season and Heroes begins a new volume. Life returns Feb. 4.



NBC’s original movie XIII, starring Val Kilmer and Stephen Dorff, will air Sunday, Feb. 8 and 15.



Premieres for other midseason shows -- The Untitled Amy Poehler Project and The Philanthropist – will be announced at a future date.

The new midseason schedule is below.

Mondays (beginning February 2)



8-9 p.m. -- “Chuck” (returns with “3-D” episode)



9-10 p.m. -- “Heroes” (new volume "Fugitives" begins)



10-11 p.m. –“Medium”

Wednesdays

8-9 p.m. -- “Knight Rider” (season finale February 25)



8-9 p.m. – (TBA -- new show begins March 4)



9-10 p.m. – “Life” (beginning February 4)

Thursday (March 12)



9-11 p.m. – “ER” Series Finale

Thursday

9-11 p.m. – “KINGS” (two-hour series premiere March 19)



10-11 p.m. – “KINGS” (regular day and time beginning March 26)

Sundays (February 8 and 15)



9-11 p.m. -- “XIII” (original movie event)

Sundays (beginning March 1)



9-11 p.m. -- “Celebrity Apprentice” (special two-hour episodes)

Sunday Event Special

6:15-10:30 p.m. – “SUPER BOWL XLIII” (February 1)



10:30-11:30 p.m. (ET) – “The Office” (February 1; broadcast simultaneous to all time zones)



9-11 p.m. – “XIII” (February 8 and 15)