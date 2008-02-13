NBC Announces 2008-09 Pickups, Post-Strike Returns

NBC announced that it is bringing back freshman series Chuck and Life for second seasons and Heroes for a third season.

Chuck and Life both received positive buzz, but the writers’ strike cut their debut seasons short. All three series will return this fall.





"These pickups are a sign of our confidence in these quality series and will allow the respective producers to get a head start on their creative arc for next season," said Marc Graboff, NBC co-president of entertainment, in a statement. "As a result, they give us a lot to build on as we point to next year's schedule."

The network also announced the return dates of its comedy and drama series, which had also been on hiatus due to the strike.

My Name Is Earl will return with a one-hour episode Thursday, April 3, while fellow comedies The Office, 30 Rock and Scrubs will be back with new episodes on the network April 10.

ER will also return April 10, filling the spot occupied by Lipstick Jungle at 10 p.m. Lipstick Jungle will complete its run March 20.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will be back with new episodes beginning April 15, while the original Law & Order will be back April 23.