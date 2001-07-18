NBC and CBS split reality audience

In a battle of summer reality series, a rerun of NBC's Spy TV kept pace with a fresh episode of CBS's Big Brother on Tuesday night.

Big Brother hit a 3.5 rating, 11 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen overnight numbers with 8.2 million viewers for its full hour. But it tied Spy TV with a 3.3/11 in its first half-hour. Spy TV drew 7.3 million viewers.

ABC took the night in total viewers with Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drawing 13.4 million viewers, while back-to-back Dharma & Greg repeats averaged a 3.6 11 with 8.4 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco