NBC to Air Tonight-Lite in 2nd Week of Olympics

NBC said it will present what it bills as a "truncated" version of the Tonight Show during the second week of its coverage of the Winter Olympics from South Korea.



Calling it The Fallon Five, the network will air (Feb. 19-23) a five-minute version of the show, saying it will be able to fit monologues and comedy bits and/or interviews into the allotted time.



Fallon will get a full telecast Feb. 8, though starting at 12:05 a.m. Ice skating and skiing will be on NBC. He will get a full telecast starting at the regular time of 11:35 on Feb. 9, the night the opening ceremony airs.



