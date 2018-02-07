NBC Lets Viewers Watch Olympic Highlights in Ubers

NBC Olympics said it made a deal with Uber that will bring highlights from the games and interviews with Olympic athletes to passengers as they ride to their destinations.

The content will be updated during each day of competition by NBC Olympics.

“We’re excited to partner with Uber to reach Olympic fans on the go,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “Through great partner platforms such as Uber, NBC is able to fuel the Olympic excitement by surrounding the American audience with the great moments and stories unfolding in PyeongChang.”



Related: Eurosport to Offer Olympic Coverage in Virtual Reality

Once a rider starts his or her trip, a link to the Olympics will appear in their Uber app, allowing the rider to watch exclusive “in car” interviews with American athletes traveling to and from competition venues with NBC announcers.

“The Olympics unite the world in sport and we are thrilled to be teaming up with NBC to connect Olympics fans across the country with exclusive content through the Uber app," said Amy Friedlander Hoffman, Head of Business Development & Experiential Marketing at Uber. “For the first time ever, Uber riders will have access to Olympic highlights while on trip, bringing them closer to the action no matter where they are going."