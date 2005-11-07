NBC To Air Live Stewart Apprentice
By Jim Benson
After going live with its scripted debate on The West Wing Sunday night, NBC Universal will try it again, this time with the two-hour finale of The Apprentice: Martha Stewart at 8 p.m. Dec. 21.
As executive producer Mark Burnett has done previously with the Donald Trump vesion of the show, the two-hour finale will feature the culmination of the final two tasks, a cast reunion and the live conference room hiring. The newest Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia employee will receive a $250,000 "apprenticeship" and work along side Stewart and her executives.
