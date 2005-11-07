NBC To Air Live Stewart Apprentice

After going live with its scripted debate on The West Wing Sunday night, NBC Universal will try it again, this time with the two-hour finale of The Apprentice: Martha Stewart at 8 p.m. Dec. 21.

As executive producer Mark Burnett has done previously with the Donald Trump vesion of the show, the two-hour finale will feature the culmination of the final two tasks, a cast reunion and the live conference room hiring. The newest Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia employee will receive a $250,000 "apprenticeship" and work along side Stewart and her executives.