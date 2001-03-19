NBC to air interactive Just Shoot Me

NBC will air the first episode of a Just Shoot Me two-parter this week, enabling viewers to choose the ending of next week's episode in a promotion with Schlotzky's Deli.

Schlotzky's is sponsoring the Just Shoot Me section of the NBCi Web site with a "Just Click Me" ad linking to the deli restaurant chain's site for free coupons. NBC expects 10 million viewers to participate and select from one of three possible endings to the second episode in the Just Shoot Me story line.

Schlotzsky's equates the value of the promotion with a national newspaper coupon ad costing $300,000 to $400,000 per edition. No word on what it's paying NBC for the Just Shoot Me deal. - Richard Tedesco