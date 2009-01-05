NBC To Air First 3D Super Bowl Ad Event

In what is likely to be the most talked about event of Super Bowl, NBC is to air the first ever 3D commercial event ever aired in the big game.



The event will promote DreamWorks' movie trailer for Monsters and Aliens and will be followed by a sixty second spot from PepsiCo brand Sobe Lifewater.



The ad which will feature the Sobe lizards alongside NFL players will run at the end of the second quarter. Sobe is distributing 3D glasses to the public to help generate buzz for not just its own a but for the DreamWorks release and NBC.



NBC is also producing a 3D version of Chuck which will air on the Monday following Super Bowl Sunday, February 1st.