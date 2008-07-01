The NBC Agency Names President, Entertainment Marketing

Adam Stotsky joined The NBC Agency as president, NBC Entertainment Marketing.

Stotsky had been executive vice president, global brand strategy and market development at NBC Universal-owned Sci Fi Channel.

In his new role, he will oversee the primetime, late-night and daytime dayparts, reporting to NBC Universal Television Group chief marketing officer and The NBC Agency president John Miller.

In addition to leading the domestic Sci Fi Channel’s brand, marketing and creative efforts, Stotsky was involved in the creation of the global branding for Sci Fi’s launch of new local channels across Europe, Asia and Latin America, as well as expanding its business portfolio in the United States beyond broadcast and digital media and into video gaming, licensing, merchandising and the youth market.

“Adam is extremely bright and has repeatedly demonstrated that he has exceptional savvy in promoting and marketing a wide range of high-concept content at Sci Fi,” Miller said in a statement. "His work in brand strategy for Sci Fi has been especially impressive and we look forward to him bringing that expertise to the marketing of NBC Entertainment.”