NBC, AFTRA meet with Hispanic Caucus

NBC Station Group president Jay Ireland and representatives of the American

Federation of Television and Radio Artists have met separately with

representatives of Congress' Hispanic Caucus to discuss concerns over perceived

two-tier compensation, benefits and working conditions if and when NBC's union

shops merge with Telemundo Communications Group Inc. nonunion shops in Los

Angeles and Chicago.

AFTRA, which wants to represent Telemundo employees in those two cities, said

separate packages will not be 'palatable' for those working side-by-side.

NBC said employees are free to choose union representation, although packages

given to Telemundo employees improved instantly upon General Electric Co.'s

takeover.

But the network stressed that Telemundo and NBC stations are separate

businesses with significantly different revenue streams.