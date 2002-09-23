NBC, AFTRA meet with Hispanic Caucus
NBC Station Group president Jay Ireland and representatives of the American
Federation of Television and Radio Artists have met separately with
representatives of Congress' Hispanic Caucus to discuss concerns over perceived
two-tier compensation, benefits and working conditions if and when NBC's union
shops merge with Telemundo Communications Group Inc. nonunion shops in Los
Angeles and Chicago.
AFTRA, which wants to represent Telemundo employees in those two cities, said
separate packages will not be 'palatable' for those working side-by-side.
NBC said employees are free to choose union representation, although packages
given to Telemundo employees improved instantly upon General Electric Co.'s
takeover.
But the network stressed that Telemundo and NBC stations are separate
businesses with significantly different revenue streams.
