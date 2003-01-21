NBC, affils to work together

New Orleans -- In another sign that networks and affiliates are trying to work together

following a particularly contentious stretch, NBC affiliates, meeting at the National Association for Television Programming Executives' show,

moved to create a "futures" committee that will work with NBC to figure out

business opportunities they can exploit together.

Word of the committee was reported by Roger Ogden, who runs Gannett Co. Inc.'s Denver

NBC affiliate and who is chairman of the NBC TV affiliates board of governors.

The committee will ponder ideas such as opportunities that might stem from

NBC's ownership of Telemundo Communications Group Inc. and cable networks and its alliance with Paxson Communications Corp.

It will also address longer-term issues, like how to take full advantage of

the digital spectrum.

At the meeting, NBC laid out a schedule for the Athens Olympic Games in 2004.

One notable difference is that NBC will air live coverage of top events from

12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In the past, the network has opted to carry most Olympics on a tape-delayed basis,

saving the best for prime time.

But NBC Television Network president Randy Falco said that for Athens, the

network believes there will be enough high-demand content to go live in the

afternoon and have a taped prime-time package that will generate big ratings, as

well.

"We wouldn't do anything to jeopardize the high ratings in prime time that

our advertisers have come to expect," Falco said.

The network took some heat for airing a Fear Factor promotion that's

become known as the "horse rectum" promo, which affiliates believed was more

offensive than the segment it was designed to promote.

NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker told affiliates that in hindsight,

he realizes the promo went too far and his promo people would try not to

step over the line of appropriateness again (although with a show like

Factor, that's obviously going to be a constant challenge).

Buttonholed after his presentation, Zucker was asked what he thought of CBS'

announcement that it would produce The Late Show with David Letterman in

high-definition TV starting in September.

NBC's Tonight Show with Jay Leno has been airing in high-def for

several years now.

"I'd just like to welcome David Letterman to the 21st century," Zucker

quipped.