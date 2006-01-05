NBC Affils To Meet at TVB

NBC has decided to meet with its affiliates the day before the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) annual confab in New York City, which takes place April 20.

Since TVB permanently changed its annual meeting to coincide with the big New York International Auto Show five years ago, networks and station groups have often used the event as the hub for their own meetings.

A TVB spokesman says that at least five station groups plan meetings before or after the TVB event.

This year’s TVB conference, “Television Goes Multiplatform,” is concentrating on the plethora of distribution delivery systems now available to consumers.