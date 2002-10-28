NBC affils to meet in New Orleans

The National Association of Television Programming Executives convention in January isn't playing host to the palatial booths

that once drew throngs of affiliates (and hungry journalists) to the buffet

tables, but New Orleans still appears to be the place to meet and greet come

January.

NBC's affiliate board of governors has just decided to hold a meeting there,

and Fox's board plans to host an affiliate event there, as well. CBS is likely to do so,

and ABC and UPN all confirmed that their boards are considering following suit.

Come April, however, the Big Apple will be the place to be, with NBC, ABC,

Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc., LIN Television Corp., E.W. Scripps Co. and Tribune Broadcasting all planning meetings

around the Television Bureau of Advertising's convention

there.