NBC Affiliates Pumped for 'Battle of the Jimmys'

Déjà Vu for Exec Who Started Late-Night Wars

The NBC affiliate community greeted NBC's official

announcement on its Tonight Show

succession plans with good feelings for both the outgoing and incoming hosts.

Current one Jay Leno has always been popular with affiliates -- meeting many

local managers face to face, and consistently delivering strong late-night

ratings. But many affiliates believe his successor, Jimmy Fallon, can build on

Leno's body of work -- and fend off a mounting challenge from Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

"I believe Jimmy will be able to retain Jay's viewers,

and bring his own audience to the time period," says John Dawson, vice

president/general manager at KSNW Wichita. "His humor is compatible enough

to retain an audience, and he brings his own unique viewers in too. It sets up

the Battle of the Jimmys, and I think [Fallon] will win."

Affiliates were concerned that NBC would wait too long to

implement a succession plan, giving Kimmel more time to build an audience at

11:30 p.m. ET. NBC announced April 3 that Fallon, currently hosting at Late Night at 12:35 a.m. ET, will slide

into Leno's Tonight Show role in the

spring of 2014.

Jordan Wertlieb, NBC affiliates board chairman, called

Fallon's promotion a "very smart" move for the network, and also

saluted the show's shift to New York and Lorne Michaels taking on an executive

producer role. "It reinvigorates the brand in a very exciting way,"

he says.

NBC famously botched a Leno-to-Conan transition in 2009, but

the affiliates voice big confidence that the network, with a different set of

execs in charge, will pull it off this time.

"I believe it will be seamless," says Ken

Freedman, vice president/general manager at KWQC Davenport (Iowa). "I

don't think we'll miss a beat. If anything, I think we'll get younger."

Leno's brand of comedy is broad, while Fallon's is more

quirky. While Fallon's youthful personal and robust social media activity make

for a younger, perhaps more urbane viewer, the affiliates seem to believe the

former Saturday Night Live funnyman will play in the heartland. "He's got

high enough visibility on so many platforms," says Freedman. "I think

he'll be accepted in Middle America."

Wertlieb believes ratings comparisons between the two, at least at the

beginning of Fallon's run, are unfair, but called Fallon a "great, great

talent."

Of course, moving Fallon up to 11:30 opens up his seat at

12:35 a.m., and the network has not announced its plans for that program. One

name that has surfaces is SNL head writer/performer Seth Meyers. Wertlieb says

NBC has not revealed its thoughts on the matter, which is likely to come up

when the affiliates board meets in Las Vegas next week.

"We're not concerned, but we would like to know who

will be there," says Kym Grinnage, vice president and general manager at

WWBT Richmond.

Leno will always be a popular figure among NBC's station

partners; multiple GMs invoke the "hardest working man in show

business" axiom when describing Leno. Wertlieb calls him "an

incredible professional who did fantastic work on behalf of the network and the

affiliates."

Dawson adds that Leno, whose plans beyond his Tonight

departure are in flux, will always be viewed as a friend of NBC's station

partners across the country. "He will be missed, no doubt about

that," he says. "But it's great to see him go out on top."

But the affiliates are also excited to see how

Fallon does on a larger stage. "Fallon is funny -- I couldn't be

happier," says Jack Dempsey, VP/GM at WCYB in the Tri-Cities (Va.-Tenn.)

DMA. "I believe this time they got it right."