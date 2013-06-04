NBC Affiliate WRGX Launches in Dothan, Ala.

Dothan, Ala., got its first NBC affiliate June 1, as WRGX

went live. DMA No. 169 previously got NBC programming from neighboring markets,

said Mike Smith, vice president and general manager of new WRGX and Gray

Television sister WTVY.





"Viewers in this area have never had their own NBC

affiliate. NBC programming was brought in from outside markets in Panama City

and Montgomery," said Smith.





WRGX will operate out of the WTVY studios. WTVY, a CBS

affiliate, is a major market leader. Both are owned by Gray.





The market is known as "the Wiregrass."





WRGX airs 5:30 p.m. news, which news director Kim Allen said

is the market's only one in that slot.





WRGX is available over the air on digital

channels 23.1 and 4.4, and will begin showing up on local cable systems and

satellite systems shortly, said WRGX management.