NBC Affiliate WRGX Launches in Dothan, Ala.
Dothan, Ala., got its first NBC affiliate June 1, as WRGX
went live. DMA No. 169 previously got NBC programming from neighboring markets,
said Mike Smith, vice president and general manager of new WRGX and Gray
Television sister WTVY.
"Viewers in this area have never had their own NBC
affiliate. NBC programming was brought in from outside markets in Panama City
and Montgomery," said Smith.
WRGX will operate out of the WTVY studios. WTVY, a CBS
affiliate, is a major market leader. Both are owned by Gray.
The market is known as "the Wiregrass."
WRGX airs 5:30 p.m. news, which news director Kim Allen said
is the market's only one in that slot.
WRGX is available over the air on digital
channels 23.1 and 4.4, and will begin showing up on local cable systems and
satellite systems shortly, said WRGX management.
