NBC Adds Telenovela

With Ugly Betty off to a solid first season, Ben Silverman is going back to the telenovela well, this time in his new role as a co-chairman at NBC Entertainment.





NBC Universal has acquired the rights to produce separate versions of Colombian telenovela Sin Tetas No Hay Paradiso (Without Breasts There is No Paradise) for NBC and Telemundo. The newly named Universal Media Studios will produce the English version for NBC, while an entirely separate version will be produced for Telemundo.

The show is based on a best-selling novel of the same name about a woman who becomes a prostitute for a drug trafficker to try and better her life.

The format, which drew record ratings for a soap opera in Colombia, was acquired from Colombian production company Canal Caracol.