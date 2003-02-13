NBC adds six to the mix
NBC has picked up six more comedies over the past two days, bringing the
network's total to 14. Most of them are untitled and focus on family life in
some way.
From Touchstone Television comes a family comedy about three adult siblings
who are all at turning points in their lives. Jay Scherick and David Ronn will
write and executive-produce.
NBC Studios is producing a comedy about a working-class family from Tim
Doyle, who will executive-produce and write.
Lorne Michaels, executive producer of Saturday Night Live, is
teaming up with Carsey-Werner-Mandabach on a show starring SNL cast member
Tracy Morgan.
Seinfeld writer Peter Mehlman and John Hayman are executive-producing and
writing a show called The Ripples, about a couple who have been married
for 4,000 years and have a son who looks 15 but is actually 3,985. The show is
from NBC Studios and DreamWorks SKG.
Gramnet and Paramount Television are producing a show executive-produced and written by
Robert Peacock about a restaurant set in the deep South.
And Eileen Heisler and DeAnne Heline are executive-producing and writing a
political comedy that will be produced by NBC Studios.
