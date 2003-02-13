NBC adds six to the mix

NBC has picked up six more comedies over the past two days, bringing the

network's total to 14. Most of them are untitled and focus on family life in

some way.

From Touchstone Television comes a family comedy about three adult siblings

who are all at turning points in their lives. Jay Scherick and David Ronn will

write and executive-produce.

NBC Studios is producing a comedy about a working-class family from Tim

Doyle, who will executive-produce and write.

Lorne Michaels, executive producer of Saturday Night Live, is

teaming up with Carsey-Werner-Mandabach on a show starring SNL cast member

Tracy Morgan.

Seinfeld writer Peter Mehlman and John Hayman are executive-producing and

writing a show called The Ripples, about a couple who have been married

for 4,000 years and have a son who looks 15 but is actually 3,985. The show is

from NBC Studios and DreamWorks SKG.

Gramnet and Paramount Television are producing a show executive-produced and written by

Robert Peacock about a restaurant set in the deep South.

And Eileen Heisler and DeAnne Heline are executive-producing and writing a

political comedy that will be produced by NBC Studios.