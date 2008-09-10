NBC Adds Shows to V CAST

Fresh off the announcement Tuesday that NBC Universal programming will return to Apple’s iTunes store, the company Wednesday announced a deal with Verizon Wireless to add full-length programs to that company’s V CAST service.

Episodes will be available in bite-sized clips, rather than streamed to the phone all at once. Serving smaller clips will ease the stress on Verizon’s network, and it is also more in line with what mobile users have come to expect from video services.

Shows available include 30 Rock, The Office and Life from NBC, as well as new shows Kath & Kim and Knight Rider and classic shows such as The A-Team, the original Battlestar Galactica and Miami Vice.

Telemundo, USA Network, Sci Fi Channel and NBC Universal Digital Studios will also have programs available for viewing on the service.