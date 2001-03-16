NBC adds more Fitzgeralds

In time for St. Patrick's Day, NBC picked up four more episodes of Irish family sitcom The Fighting Fitzergeralds.

Now upping the mid-season entry's order to 10 episodes, NBC has secured Fitzgerald's run through May sweeps. Fitzgeralds, currently airing Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m., stars Brian Dennehy (host of syndicated Arrest & Trial) as a father to three adult sons. Since its March 6 debut, Fitzgeralds has averaged a 4.5 rating/12 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. - Susanne Ault