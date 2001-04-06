NBC adds Lost reality vehicle
The reality craze is getting a little Lost. NBC has ordered six episodes of a new reality series coined Lost, that drops contestants off in the middle of nowhere and challenges them to make their way to the Statue of Liberty. The series is from Windfall Films and will be produced by Conan O'Brien's production company Conanco and NBC Studios. The series, which involves three teams of three contestants, could be ready by fall, NBC executives say. - Joe Schlosser
