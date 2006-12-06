NBC Adds Brett Hull to NHL Studio
By Ben Grossman
NBC has signed former hockey star Brett Hull as a studio analyst for its National Hockey League coverage.
NBC Sports Coordinating Producer Sam Flood says he hopes Hull will give the network a trademark personality.
"I strongly believe that Brett's shoot-from-the-hip style, similar to what Cris Collinsworth brings to football and Charles Barkley to basketball, will be a huge hit with hockey fans in the U.S.," Flood says.
Hull will make his NBC debut Jan.13. He joins Bill Clement and former player Ray Ferraro in NBC’s studio.
