NBC adds another Link

NBC won't officially unveil its fall schedule until Monday, but sources

say the network's fall lineup is all but set and will include a pair of Weakest Link's and six new series - three comedies and three dramas.

NBC is expected to add a pair of new dramas on Sunday night, including the third Law & Order series. Sunday will start with Weakest Link at 8 p.m., Law & Order: Criminal Intent at 9 p.m. and the LAPD series Undercover. Monday will start with a second installment of Weakest Link at 8 p.m., Third Watch at 9 p.m. and new drama Crossing Jordan which stars Jill Hennessy.

Strong results from test groups helped keep TV chef Emeril Lagasse's sitcom alive, sources say. The NBC Studios produced comedy Emeril will lead off Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. and go behind the scenes with the Food Network centerpiece.

NBC programmers are giving midseason sitcom Three Sisters a shot on fall schedule, placing it at 8:30 on Tuesday. Frasier will remain at 9 p.m., followed by new young doctors comedy Scrubs from Touchstone TV at 9:30 p.m. Dateline NBC will air at 10 p.m. Wednesdays will remain the same, as will Fridays.

Thursday's Must See TV lineup will remain in tact with one exception, new comedy Inside Schwartz will fill the 8:30 p.m. time slot. Saturday will remain a movie night. NBC executives had no comment. NBC's upfront presentation is Monday in New York at Radio City Music Hall. - Joe Schlosser

NBC'S PROJECTED FALL 2001 SCHEDULE

Sunday

8 p.m. Weakest Link

9 p.m.Law & Order: Criminal Intent*

10 p.m.Undercover *

Monday

8 p.m. Weakest Link

9 p.m.Third Watch

10 p.m.Crossing Jordan*

Tuesday

8 p.m. Emeril*

8:30 p.m.Three Sisters

9 p.m.Frasier

9:30 p.m.Scrubs*

10 p.m.Dateline NBC

Wednesday

8 p.m.Ed

9 p.m.The West Wing

10 p.m.Law & Order

Thursday

8 p.m. Friends

8:30 p.mInside Schwartz*

9 p.m.Will & Grace

9:30 p.m.Just Shoot Me

10 p.m.E.R.

Friday

8 p.m. Providence

9 p.m.Dateline NBC

10 p.m.Law & Order:

Special Victims Unit

Saturday

8 p.m. NBC Movie Night

9 p.m.

10 p.m.

*new show