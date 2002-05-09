NBC to add HDTV in prime time

NBC will do more of its prime time lineup in high-definition television next

season, according to network officials.

The network has been criticized as an HDTV laggard relative to CBS and ABC

for offering only one prime time show, Crossing Jordan, in HDTV ( it also does The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in late-night).

NBC officials said no final decisions have been made on which shows will be

offered in HDTV, but the orders will be made soon after Monday's upfront.

Privately, NBC officials were a little touchy on the criticism they've

received over their HDTV offerings. Sure CBS and ABC offer most of their prime

time in high-definition, they said, but NBC has been a leader in sports, which, along

with movies, is expected to be a better driver of HDTV viewership than regular

series.

In partnership with Mark Cuban's HDNet, NBC has carried the Olympic Games, several

National Basketball Association games and now the Triple Crown in HDTV. More high-definition sports

programming is on the way, as well, network officials said.