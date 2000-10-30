nbc, abc win the week

Week three of the new season (Oct. 16-22) went to NBC in adults 18-49 (5.1 rating) and to ABC in the total-viewers (12.9 million) race. For both networks, it was the second consecutive weekly win in the categories. FOX finished a strong second in adults 18-49, averaging a 4.7 rating, with ABC third at a 4.6 and CBS fourth at a 3.4 national rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. In total viewers, NBC placed second with 12.2 million and CBS and FOX tied 11.4 million viewers.