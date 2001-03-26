NBC, ABC tops in weekly ratings

NBC and ABC took the top races in the weekly ratings derby. Fueled by a strong Thursday lineup, NBC took the adults 18-49 crown for the 14th consecutive week, with a 4.1 rating/12 share, beating ABC and Fox (in a tie for second place at 4.1/11). ABC topped all networks in total viewers, with a 4.7/12, followed by CBS (4.3/12). Fox won the week in adults 18-34 (4.2/13), helped by 10 shows ranking among the top 20 in that bracket.