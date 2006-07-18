NBC, ABC Tie in News

The ratings race between NBC's Nightly News and ABC's World News Night continues to heat up this summer, with the networks tied in delivery to the key 25-54-year-old demographic last week.



The newscasts each garnered a 2.1 rating/9 share among adults 25 to 54, according to Nielsen data for the week of July 10 to July14. CBS' Evening News was No. 3 with a 1.7/7.



NBC claimed a larger overall audience, averaging 8 million viewers for its broadcasts, while ABC posted an average 7.38 million and CBS trailed with 6.7 million.



ABC has been making a run at NBC, typically the No. 1 evening news, since Charles Gibson took over the anchor desk in late May. Since then, ABC has won or tied with NBC several times in the demo. Viewership for evening news is usually lighter in the summer months.