NBC, ABC share weekly win

NBC and ABC took the top races in the weekly ratings derby.

Fueled by a strong Thursday lineup, NBC took the adult 18-49 crown for the 14th consecutive week with a 4.1 rating/ 12 share, beating ABC and Fox (in a tie for second place at 4.1/11). Friends, The Weber Show, Will & Grace, Just Shoot Me and E.R. all won their respective time periods in that demographic for NBC, with Friends and Weber aided by Survivor airing on Wednesday to make room for NCAA Basketball coverage on CBS (3.9/11).

ABC, helped by a healthy debut for The Job as well as a good showing by Millionaire's classic TV star edition, topped all networks in total viewers, landing a 4.7/12.

CBS (4.3/12) was the runner-up in that category. Fox won the week in adults 18-34 (4.2/13), steered by its 10 shows ranking among the top 20 in that bracket, including Malcolm in the Middle, The Simpsons and That 70's Show.