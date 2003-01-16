NBC, ABC share Wednesday

NBC and ABC split the ratings honors Wednesday night.

NBC captured households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54, while ABC

was first with adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34.

CBS' midseason Star Search won the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. time period

among households, viewers and across the key adult demos.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., ABC and The Bachelorette dominated the key

demos, beating second place The West Wing by three-and-a-half rating points

among adults 18 through 49.

Bachelorette also won households and viewers, pulling in an average

audience of 17.3 million, making it the second-most-watched show of the

night.

At 10 p.m., NBC's Law & Order easily won its time period

across the key ratings categories. It was the most-watched show of the night

with an average 19 million viewers.

Fox managed a second-place finish for the night among adults 18

through 34 with Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer Presents and Man

vs. Beast.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings,

households: NBC 9.8 rating/15 share, ABC 8.2/13, CBS 8.1/13 and Fox 4.9/7.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 6.0/15, NBC 5.1/13, Fox 3.7/9 and CBS 3.5/9.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.5/5

(household) from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Dawson's Creek and Angel.

Enterprise and Twilight Zone on UPN averaged a 2.6/4.