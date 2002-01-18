NBC 2001 financials down

NBC revenues and profits were down for 2001, according to parent General

Electric Co., which issued year-end financial results Thursday.

NBC revenues were down 15 percent to $5.8 billion, while profits were down 11

percent to $1.6 billion for the year.

For the fourth quarter, revenue was down 1 percent to $1.54 billion, while

profits were down 3 percent to $460 million.