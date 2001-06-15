NBA.com racks up record

The National Basketball Association's Web site set a single-day record with nearly 1.2 million visitors the day after the opening game of the NBA Finals.

The NBA claims NBA.com,

nba.com

received 14.8 million impressions on June 7 after the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening game of the NBA finals series. Through Game Three of the 2001 Finals (June 5-11) nearly six million visitors went to NBA.com - a 40% jump from the same stage of last year's finals - and registered 80 million impressions, a 200% increase. - Richard Tedesco