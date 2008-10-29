NBA.com Makes League Pass Broadband a Stand-Alone

NBA Digital is relaunching its NBA League Pass Broadband service as a stand-alone product. While the broadband component is not new in of itself, the service will now be offered as a stand-alone option in addition to its previous inclusion as part of the NBA League Pass television service. Subscribers to NBA League pass will continue to get the broadband component as part of their package.

For the other users who just want to access the games online, NBA.com is selling the revamped broadband service for an “early bird” price of $169.

NBA Digital is also making enhancements to the 2008 version of NBA League Pass Broadband, including a new mosaic media player that will allow fans to watch multiple out of market games at the same time and an on-demand service that will feature games played within the last 48 hours available for viewing anytime.