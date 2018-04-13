NBA Viewing Rose 8% During Regular Season

The National Basketball Association scored its most watched season in four years.

Combined viewership over the NBA’s four TV outlets—ABC, TNT, ESPN and NBA TV—was up 8% to an average of 1.283 million, according to Nielsen.

ABC’s games were up 17%, TNT’s games grew 13%, ESPN showed a 4% gain and NBA TV edged up 1%.

Related:Hulu Signs as Sponsor of NBA Playoff Series on TNT

Games on regional sports networks averaged a 2.4 rating, up 4% from last season.

The NBA playoffs start Saturday.