NBA Viewing Rose 8% During Regular Season
The National Basketball Association scored its most watched season in four years.
Combined viewership over the NBA’s four TV outlets—ABC, TNT, ESPN and NBA TV—was up 8% to an average of 1.283 million, according to Nielsen.
ABC’s games were up 17%, TNT’s games grew 13%, ESPN showed a 4% gain and NBA TV edged up 1%.
Games on regional sports networks averaged a 2.4 rating, up 4% from last season.
The NBA playoffs start Saturday.
