NBA Vet, Coach Suit Up for ESPN

ESPN has drafted former Chicago Bulls point guard B.J. Armstrong and former Cleveland Cavaliers coach and former player Paul Silas into the network's NBA coverage for the upcoming season. Both will join the network’s late-night NBA Fastbreak show; they will also serve as hoops analysts for SportsCenter and other ESPN programming.

Former player Dee Brown will also expand his role with the network this season, providing frequent commentary for NBA Fastbreak.

Additionally, veteran ESPN personality John Saunders will become host of ESPN2’s NBA Nation, a show that covers in-progress games. He will continue to host the NBA Shootaround pre-game show, which leads into the ESPN's Friday doubleheaders.